Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

2016 Cheyenne Frontier Days has decline in ticket sales

The Associated Press

Posted 10:00am on Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017

CHEYENNE, Wyo. Event officials say the 2016 Cheyenne Frontier Day was its fourth-largest event in the outdoor rodeo's history.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2oyPfbV ) the 2016 event reached fourth place for the number of people who bought tickets despite a 2.6 percent decline in total paid attendance. Almost 7,000 more tickets were sold in 2015 than in 2016.

Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig says the decrease is due to the higher night show attendance in 2015. The 2015 shows featured performing acts by Aerosmith and country singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

In 2016, the country duo Florida Georgia Line had a recording-setting attendance about 25,000 tickets sold.

Hirsig says 2016 is still one the event's best year. The total net income for the 2016 event $1.5 million — about 15 percent more than 2015.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me