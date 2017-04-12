Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Professional wrestler Kane making bid for mayor in Tennessee

The Associated Press

Posted 6:37am on Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The professional wrestler known as Kane is making a bid to become mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.

The towering WWE villain, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, had previously filed papers to be able to raise money for a bid to succeed term-limited Mayor Tim Burchett. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2o49k73 ) Jacobs formally kicked off his campaign Tuesday.

Tea party groups urged Jacobs to challenge U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in the Republican primary in 2014, but he ended up deciding against a run.

Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas is also running and Knox County Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones has filed paperwork naming a treasurer for a possible bid.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com



