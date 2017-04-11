Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Next 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' novel has a title.

The Associated Press

Posted 5:32pm on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017

NEW YORK The fifth book in "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" series now has a title: "The Girl Who Takes An Eye for an Eye."

Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday a Sept. 12 release date for the novel, to be written by David Lagercrantz and again featuring protagonists Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist. Lagercrantz took over the series after creator Stieg Larsson died in 2004. The Swedish author wrote the first three thrillers, which became an international and posthumous phenomenon.

In a statement released Tuesday, Knopf Editor-In-Chief Sonny Mehta said "Revenge is not a fantasy for Lisbeth" and promised she would "exact it with a vengeance."



