Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Vegas Strip to get e-sports arena with Luxor club overhaul

The Associated Press

Posted 1:22pm on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017

LAS VEGAS The Las Vegas Strip is getting its first space dedicated for competitive gaming when the Luxor hotel-casino transforms its nightclub into a multi-level e-sports arena.

MGM Resorts International on Tuesday said work on the venue will begin in early June with the goal of opening in early 2018.

This will be the second e-sports arena in Sin City. The first one began hosting gamers in March in downtown Las Vegas.

The arenas are part of a trend that the casino industry hopes will attract the millennial crowd.

The arena at Luxor will occupy the space of the now-closed LAX nightclub. It will feature a competition stage, LED video wall, daily gaming stations, food and beverage options and a streaming and television-quality production studio.

This story has been corrected to state that MGM Resorts International gave information on Tuesday.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me