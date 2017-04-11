With no major incidents, Country Thunder called a success

FLORENCE, Ariz. Police say there were no major incidents during the four-day country music festival southeast of Phoenix.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2oV2BAc ) police made 25 arrests for people suspected of driving under the influence at the Country Thunder festival in Florence that ended Sunday. Pinal County Sheriff's Office issued 19 citations, 17 of which were for speeding. They were a total of 21 misdemeanor arrests and five felony arrests.
Officials say no major violent incidents were reported.
About 27,000 people attended the festival. PCSO Lt. Robert Evans said 10 to 20 deputies were on duty during the event.
A statement released by the sheriff's office Monday says overall, Country Thunder was a success.