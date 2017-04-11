Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Washington's Galette arrested after fight in Mississippi

Posted 11:12am on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017

BILOXI, Miss. Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply following a fight over the weekend in Mississippi.

Sgt. Jackie Rhodes, a Biloxi Police Department spokesman, says an officer saw the 29-year-old Galette strike another man during an altercation at a spring break event Friday night at MGM Park.

Rhodes says Galette was told to stop but fled on foot. The officer chased Galette, used a stun gun to subdue him and took him into custody.

Galette has missed the past two seasons because of Achilles tendon injuries.

The Redskins say in a statement they are aware of the incident and gathering information. A message seeking comment from a lawyer believed to be representing Galette wasn't immediately returned.

Galette also was arrested in 2015 after an alleged domestic dispute, though charges were eventually dropped. The NFL suspended Galette two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

