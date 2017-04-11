Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Copyright lawsuit over Ed Sheeran hit 'Photograph' settled

The Associated Press

Posted 10:07am on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017

LOS ANGELES A copyright infringement lawsuit over Ed Sheeran's hit "Photograph" has been settled.

A federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed the case on Monday based on a request by attorneys for Sheeran and the composers of a song called "Amazing."

The composers, Martin Harrington and Tom Leonard, claimed "Photograph" was nearly identical in pitch, tempo and structure to their song.

The terms of the settlement were not included in court filings. Harrington and Leonard's attorney Richard S. Busch said he could only confirm the case was settled.

"Photograph" topped pop charts throughout the world and sold more than 3.5 million copies.

"Amazing" was recorded and released as a single by Matt Cardle, winner of the 2010 season of TV's "The X Factor."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me