Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jury deliberating for 3rd day in ex-NFL star's murder trial

The Associated Press

Posted 9:02am on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017

BOSTON The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has started its third day of deliberations.

Jurors began deliberating at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Since Friday, the jury has spent about 12 hours deliberating first-degree murder charges against Hernandez.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez's lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal. That friend was the government's star witness in the case and alleges Hernandez shot him in the face to try to silence him.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me