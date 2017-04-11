Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Japan crown prince: Malaysia can be model for diversity

The Associated Press

Posted 5:37am on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017

TOKYO Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito says Malaysia's success is based on its diversity and tolerance, and the country can be a model for a world faced with conflicts.

Naruhito, the oldest son of Emperor Akihito, is first in line to the Chrysanthemum throne. Ahead of his visit to Malaysia this week, he told a rare news conference at his palace Tuesday that he looks forward to learning from the country's experience in using its ethnic, religious and cultural diversity as a source for development.

He said Malaysia's contribution to regional cooperation is also an important asset for the rest of Asia and the world.

During his four-day trip to Malaysia, Naruhito is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Najib Razak, as well as Malaysian students and Japanese residents.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me