Actor Rob Lowe to speak at his parents' Indiana alma mater

Posted 6:17pm on Monday, Apr. 10, 2017

GREENCASTLE, Ind. Actor Rob Lowe will be speaking next month at the Indiana college from which both of his parents graduated.

Lowe is set to visit DePauw University in Greencastle on May 1 to give the school's Ubben Lecture. DePauw says the star of the TV series "The West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation" and numerous films will make the free public appearance at 7:30 p.m. in the school's Green Center for the Performing Arts.

DePauw says Lowe's father and mother both graduated from DePauw in 1961, while his paternal grandfather, Robert Lowe, was a 1931 graduate who owned an insurance and real estate company in Anderson, Indiana, before his 1978 death.

Lowe's non-acting work includes advocacy for research about breast cancer, which afflicted his mother and other relatives.



