Services set for man who dies after Missouri half marathon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. The fiancee of a 34-year-old man who collapsed and died after finishing a half marathon last weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, is remembering him as an avid runner and "my perfect guy."
Brandon Lee Russell of North Kansas City died after participating Saturday in the fundraising "Rock the Parkway" event sponsored by his employer, Burns & McDonnell. That's where Russell was a contract analyst.
The cause of Russell's death hasn't been released.
His fiancee, Taryn Klein-Russell, says that "running was just his thing." She says the two were excited about their plans to get married in August, and that "he was my perfect guy."
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in Kansas City.