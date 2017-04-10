Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Pepper spray, assault arrests, follow rapper's shopping trip

The Associated Press

Posted 5:02pm on Monday, Apr. 10, 2017

BILOXI, Miss. Six men have been arrested after rapper Boosie Badazz attracted an unruly crowd while shopping at a Mississippi mall.

Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back says the rapper, formerly known as Lil Boosie, attracted people in town for Biloxi's Black Beach Weekend, which brought tens of thousands of visitors. The shopping mall melee happened Sunday afternoon.

Boosie performed Saturday night in Biloxi.

De Back says a guard pepper sprayed at least one person as a crowd was ejected from a department store. De Back says three men and two juveniles face assault charges for later knocking the guard and a Biloxi police officer to the ground outside the store, kicking and punching both.

De Back says Boosie was present during the assault, but didn't participate. A sixth man was arrested for possessing a stolen gun.



