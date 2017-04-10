Vermont community theater dynamo takes a bow after 13 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. As a kid growing up in Washington, D.C., Syndi Zook would sing along to Broadway-show recordings with her mother and sister.
"They just wanted to be the ingenues," she said of her mother and sister, who claimed all the leading-lady roles.
That left Zook to handle every other role; in "Oliver!" she sang the parts of Oliver Twist, Fagin and The Artful Dodger. That helped Zook learn how to take on multiple duties, and that no duty is too big or too small.
Those lessons helped her as a performer — she majored in dramatic arts at Emerson College — and then as an administrator. The past 13 years have cast Zook in the limelight as executive director of Lyric Theatre, which bills itself as the largest community-theater company in New England.
Zook, 60, plans to step down from that role by the time the company's fiscal year starts July 1.
"One of the reasons I am leaving now is Lyric is just in an incredibly strong place. I think we will be able to attract a wonderful new leader," said Zook, the only full-time employee with the volunteer-fueled company. "Even though I still need to work it is a really good time to hand over the reins of Lyric Theatre Company to a new person."
---
RIGHT PERSON, RIGHT TIME
After college in Boston and a brief stint pursuing acting in New York City, Zook moved in 1979 to the remote Northeast Kingdom of Vermont with her now-husband, "Bones" Blankinship, a native of West Barnet. "Thought I had died and gone to hell," the (until-then) lifelong city girl said.
Thankfully, she discovered the St. Johnsbury Players, and threw herself into a production of "Carousel." She convinced Blankinship in 1980 that they should move to Burlington, where she immediately fell in with another theater company that would become the focus of much of her ensuing four decades.
"I really found a home," Zook said of Lyric, where she worked backstage on "The Music Man" in 1980 and on stage the next year in "Kiss Me Kate." "I don't want to say Lyric has been a lifesaver, but Lyric has made the quality of my life exponentially better."
Lyric wasn't the focus of her professional life, at least not yet. Zook spent several years in the senior-services field, including with the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties and the Champlain Senior Center. She oversaw the capital campaign for the Burlington senior center's building on North Winooski Avenue, now called the McClure Multigenerational Center.
Once she finished that project she needed a new challenge. When the executive-director job opened up in 2004 at Lyric Theatre, where by then she had performed in several shows, she realized that was the change she wanted. Lyric had to sharpen its business acumen, she said, and faced a capital campaign of its own to construct a space to house set construction and rehearsals.
"I always like to say I was the right person at the right time for a capital campaign," Zook said. That effort has resulted in a new Lyric facility in South Burlington, and the $1.4-million campaign has $300,000 to go before it's done.
"I can sniff it from here," Zook said of the end of that campaign.
---
'EXUBERANTLY FUN'
Bob Bolyard auditioned for Lyric's production of "Annie" soon after moving to Vermont in 1988. He remembers arriving for the audition at South Burlington High School, where he encountered a dancing woman he said was "not following directions well and creating quite a spectacle."
That woman was Zook. "I thought to myself, 'Who in the hell is that?' and 'Obviously she will not be in the show,' " Bolyard recalled. After he was cast, he was surprised to find the misbehaving dancer was also cast in "Annie" — as his sister.
"This will be interesting," he thought.
They sparred at first — "It was really when two big personalities met," according to Zook — but have spent the past three decades as fast friends. Bolyard helps Zook with Lyric productions and she pitches in with his drag-queen group The House of LeMay.
"We've been collaborating on a lot of different projects over the years," said Bolyard. "It was just about letting our guards down to be able to share the spotlight - not hog the spotlight but share the spotlight."
Zook operates with continual high energy, optimism and a touch of flamboyance — as she spoke recently in Burlington, her long blonde hair was tipped in pink. Bolyard has come to admire Zook's energetic, optimistic and flamboyant approach to her work, whether on stage or behind the scenes.
"I don't think she has fear," he said, which helps her as an administrator approaching people for their time, talent or money. "She's not afraid to go for it."
Zook's fellow Burlington arts administrator, John Killacky, has watched her work in his seven years as executive director of the Flynn Center, where Lyric stages its twice-a-year performances. He called the woman many simply refer to as "Zook" an "exuberantly fun and generous partner" in the city's arts scene.
"Zook has been someone who has very high standards and she really manages myriad details," Killacky said. "She's a generous soul and she always has the bigger picture of how we can do things together."
Bolyard is looking forward to what comes next for Zook. "She's well-connected, she has boundless energy and is very creative," he said. "I think she could step into many different roles."
As she considers what lies ahead, Zook is aware that several top arts-administration jobs recently opened up at the Vermont Arts Council, First Night Burlington and the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe. She might be interested in a non-arts job that would let her focus on the arts in her spare time. She'd like to delve beyond mainstream musical theater with what she called "kinky, weird and different" original material at a place such as the Off Center for the Dramatic Arts in Burlington, where she and Bolyard performed two years ago in the ribald comic production "O, Caligula!"
"I'm hopeful to be able to do more creative things myself," Zook said. "I still feel I have a few more songs to sing and characters to play."
---
Online:
http://bfpne.ws/2oRHD5d