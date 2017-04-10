Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Prince George, Princess Charlotte to be in Pippa's wedding

The Associated Press

Posted 11:57am on Monday, Apr. 10, 2017

LONDON Look for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to steal a few hearts when their aunt Pippa Middleton marries next month.

Kensington Palace said Monday that George, 3, and Charlotte, 1, will be page boy and bridesmaid at the May 20 nuptials of Middleton and financier James Matthews.

They are the children of Prince William and his wife Kate, who is Pippa's sister. William, Kate and Prince Harry will all attend the high-profile wedding. It's not yet clear what role Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will have in the wedding party of her only sister.

Matthews proposed to Pippa Middleton last year. The couple will marry at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of London.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me