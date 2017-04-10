Wires  >  AP Music

Drake, the Chainsmokers lead with 22 Billboard Award nods

The Associated Press

NEW YORK Rapper Drake and EDM duo The Chainsmokers are the top contenders at the Billboard Music Awards with 22 nominations each.

Dick clark productions announced Monday that the performers set a record for most nominations in a year. The 2017 awards show will air live May 21 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Other big contenders include twenty one pilots (17 nominations) and Rihanna (14).

Nominees for the biggest award, top artist, include Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, the Chainsmokers, Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, twenty one pilots and the Weeknd.

Albums from Beyonce, Drake, Rihanna, twenty one pilots and the Weeknd are up for top Billboard 200 album.

The Billboard Awards have 52 categories. The show will air live on ABC.

