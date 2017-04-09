Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez with honorary street sign

The Associated Press

Posted 4:32pm on Sunday, Apr. 09, 2017

CHICAGO Chicago is honoring Cubs player Javier Baez with an honorary street in the center of the city's Puerto Rican community.

The second baseman is scheduled to join Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, other officials and fans for the unveiling of a street sign on Tuesday. "Javier 'Javy' Baez Way" will be located in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, near Little Cubs Fields.

Baez was the only Puerto Rican player on the Cubs roster when the team won the 2016 World Series.

The World Series trophy also will be on display. The first 500 fans to get a wristband at the event will be allowed to have a photo taken with the trophy.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me