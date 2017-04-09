Wires  >  AP Music

Singer's wife to run Boston Marathon to aid homeless shelter

The Associated Press

Posted 2:07pm on Sunday, Apr. 09, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Cassidy Bentley is running the Boston Marathon to raise money for a Nashville shelter for homeless families.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2ofEtH7 ) reports the wife of country music star Dierks Bentley was introduced to the Safe Haven shelter when her husband's 2015 video for the song "Riser" featured a formerly homeless mother.

The 41-year-old Cassidy Bentley only started running 11 years ago on a fitness center treadmill. It would lead her to enter a 5-kilometer event and eventually half marathons and marathons. She qualified for her first Boston Marathon in 2014.

Dierks Bentley has posted his wife's race times and photos online and often attends the events with their children. He says it's been fun watching her get ready for the upcoming April 17 race.

---

Online:

www.CassRunsBoston17.com

www.dierks.com



