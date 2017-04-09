Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

6 Flags park to be built in new Saudi 'entertainment city'

The Associated Press

Posted 10:37am on Sunday, Apr. 09, 2017

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia has announced that a Six Flags theme park is expected to be built in a new entertainment city that will be the first of its kind in the kingdom.

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says the project will also include a safari area. The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, will be main the investor in the project.

In a statement published Saturday by the Saudi Press Agency, the prince says the city will serve as an important landmark for young Saudis' recreational and social needs, and will create more job opportunities for young people.

The entertainment city southwest of the capital Riyadh is part of a broader effort by Prince Mohammed to appeal to the country's majority young people and diversify the economy.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me