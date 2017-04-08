Chris Rock returns with sold out show at WinStar World Casino

There are stand-up comics that work in clubs. There are some comics who perform in bigger venues for for their shows. Then there is a certain breed of comedians like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle (who will be opening the Irving Music Factory on Sept. 1), who when they go on a world tour of sold-out venues, it doubles as an "event."
Moments after Rock's long-awaited "Total Blackout Tour" dates were announced, his show at WinStar World Casino was sold out.
Friday night at WinStar World Casino featured Rock in his first tour in nine years and there was a special buzz in the air -- but not from cell phones as everyone who entered the Global Event Center had to put their mobile device in a magnetically locked Yondr security pouch that was sealed and re-opened on the way out of the venue.
Rock took the stage clad in all-black to a rousing ovation and the rest of the evening was essentially loud laughter from the audience as he touched on a variety of topics including President Trump, police shootings, mass shootings, bullies in school and his recent divorce after 16 years of marriage.
Rock opened by saying that Thackerville (location of WinStar) sounded like 'Crackerville' and his showbiz dream of performing in Thackerville had come true. He wondered aloud that half the people in attendance were in from Oklahoma City and the other half must be from Dallas. When the Dallas fans roared in approval, he admitted he was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and even gave rookie quarterback Dak Prescott a shout out.
His theme of the night revolved around a phrase he often revisited: "I'm trying to find God before God finds me."
He related this more as knowing that he needed to be better person than from a religious standpoint. While Rock did hit on several hot button topics as one would expect, the entire evening was more about personal introspection than political controversy as he seemed to be facing head-on with his own mortality.
He openly discussed that he had been bad husband, where his trademark arrogant smirk was shed in favor of a confessional tone that opened to the door for the packed house of fans see behind the curtain and into his personal life.
Rock spoke on relationships for the better part of the last half of his hour-long performance and talked about when he was in court that he had to pay for his lawyers, his ex-wife's lawyers and everyone else on hand.
"Everyone in that room was after my money," Rock said, pausing to smile. "It was at that moment that I realized I had officially made it."
Rock indeed has 'made it' as he recently signed a massive $40 million deal with Netflix for two-stand up specials. The first Rock show is set to arrive in 2017 and will be from his current "Total Blackout Tour."
When the show came to a close with Rock's dropping the mic and waving goodbye to the fans, it ended just as the night began with huge cheers and an enthusiastic standing ovation from the capacity crowd while a slide show of late comedians including Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Rudy Ray Moore, Rodney Dangerfield, Don Rickles and more played on the huge screens in the background.
Rock's tour will be Texas in May in Houston (May 13) and Austin (May 14 and 15). For further details and dates, visit chrisrock.com.
