Entries sought for photo contest, public art exhibition

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. Entries are needed for a suburban Detroit photo prize contest and public art exhibition.
Southfield officials say the top 20 photos will be enlarged and displayed from June through August at various sites across the city.
The public will be encouraged to view the photos and vote for their favorites. The photo with the most overall votes will be announced in September at a public exhibition and featured in the 2018 city calendar.
Photos must be original, digital and in color. They have to be shot within the last calendar year and within the city's boundaries.
Artists submitting photos must live, work, worship or attend school in Southfield. Submissions must be entered by May 12.
Southfield is in southern Oakland County, just north of Detroit.