'Sons of Guns' reality TV star convicted of rape charges

The Associated Press

Posted 5:12pm on Friday, Apr. 07, 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. A jury in Louisiana has convicted former "Sons of Guns" reality TV star Will Hayden of rape charges involving two girls.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2oNLZdi ) that Hayden was found guilty Friday on three counts of rape by a jury in East Baton Rouge Parish. A date for his sentencing wasn't immediately set.

One of his victims, now 15 years old, told jurors that Hayden sexually abused her for a year and a half when she was 11 and 12 years old.

Hayden, who is 51 years old, denied the rape allegations when he testified Thursday at his trial.

The Discovery Channel canceled the "Sons of Guns" series amid Hayden's legal troubles.

Hayden also faces separate rape charges in Livingston Parish.

