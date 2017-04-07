Prince divorce attorney tells judge he's owned $600,000

CHASKA, Minn. An attorney who handled Prince's divorce from his second wife a decade ago has asked a Minnesota judge for $600,000 in what he says are unpaid legal bills from the rock superstar, who died of an accidental drug overdose nearly a year ago.
At a hearing Friday, an attorney for the trust company managing Prince's estate pointed out that Patrick Cousins' claim had already been rejected, and said that Cousins had missed a legal deadline for challenging that decision.
But Cousins, a West Palm Beach, Florida, attorney who handled Prince's 2007 divorce from Manuela Testolini, says he met all the requirements and is entitled to collect.
The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2oRIZcV ) Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide, who's overseeing the estate case, said he'll rule on the motion next week.