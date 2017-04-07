Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Prince divorce attorney tells judge he's owned $600,000

The Associated Press

Posted 3:32pm on Friday, Apr. 07, 2017

CHASKA, Minn. An attorney who handled Prince's divorce from his second wife a decade ago has asked a Minnesota judge for $600,000 in what he says are unpaid legal bills from the rock superstar, who died of an accidental drug overdose nearly a year ago.

At a hearing Friday, an attorney for the trust company managing Prince's estate pointed out that Patrick Cousins' claim had already been rejected, and said that Cousins had missed a legal deadline for challenging that decision.

But Cousins, a West Palm Beach, Florida, attorney who handled Prince's 2007 divorce from Manuela Testolini, says he met all the requirements and is entitled to collect.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2oRIZcV ) Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide, who's overseeing the estate case, said he'll rule on the motion next week.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me