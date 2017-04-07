Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

49ers cornerback Brock arrested in domestic violence case

The Associated Press

Posted 3:27pm on Friday, Apr. 07, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO San Francisco 49ers starting cornerback Tramaine Brock has been arrested after being accused of hitting a woman he was dating.

Police reported Friday that officers responding to a domestic violence call said they talked to a woman with visible injuries and arrested Brock at his Santa Clara home on Thursday night. Jail records showed him still in custody Friday afternoon. It's unclear if he's retained a criminal defense lawyer.

The 49ers originally signed the 28-year-old as an undrafted free agent in 2010 out of tiny Belhaven University, an NAIA school. He cracked the starting lineup in 2013 and is in the last year of a four-year, $14 million contract.

He started all 16 games last season, finishing with one interception and 48 tackles.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me