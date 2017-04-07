49ers cornerback Brock arrested in domestic violence case

SAN FRANCISCO San Francisco 49ers starting cornerback Tramaine Brock has been arrested after being accused of hitting a woman he was dating.
Police reported Friday that officers responding to a domestic violence call said they talked to a woman with visible injuries and arrested Brock at his Santa Clara home on Thursday night. Jail records showed him still in custody Friday afternoon. It's unclear if he's retained a criminal defense lawyer.
The 49ers originally signed the 28-year-old as an undrafted free agent in 2010 out of tiny Belhaven University, an NAIA school. He cracked the starting lineup in 2013 and is in the last year of a four-year, $14 million contract.
He started all 16 games last season, finishing with one interception and 48 tackles.