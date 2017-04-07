Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

US: Reject Sharper's appeal in drug, rape case

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

Posted 1:12pm on Friday, Apr. 07, 2017

NEW ORLEANS U.S. prosecutors are urging an appeals court to dismiss an effort by former NFL star Darren Sharper to shorten a nearly two-decade prison sentence for drugging and raping women.

In a brief filed Friday in New Orleans, prosecutors say Sharper knew the consequences of the guilty plea that led to last year's sentence of 18 years and four months. They say the former New Orleans Saints player waived his right to appeal.

They also dispute arguments that he was coerced and that a U.S. judge failed to adequately explain the consequences of his plea.

Sharper pleaded guilty or no-contest in four states to charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted women. He maintained the pleas even after U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo (trish mih-LAH'-zoh) rejected a proposed nine-year sentence as too light.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me