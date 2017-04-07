Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Laura Ingraham writing book on Trump and populism

The Associated Press

Posted 8:32am on Friday, Apr. 07, 2017

NEW YORK Laura Ingraham's next book is a tribute to President Donald Trump, and a warning.

The conservative commentator's "Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution" is the first major acquisition by the new All Points Books imprint at St. Martin's Press. All Points, which will specialize in politics and current affairs, told The Associated Press on Friday that the book is scheduled for Oct. 10.

According to All Points, Ingraham will praise Trump for building a new, populist coalition and provide "unreported details" about his upset win over Hillary Clinton. She will also outline why compromising his "America First" agenda would harm the country and damage his chances for re-election.

Ingraham's previous books include "The Obama Diaries" and "Power to the People."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me