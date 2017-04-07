Restaurant news for April 2017

Bienvenido, Americado
Inspired by the colors and flavors of the markets, bars and taco stands of Mexico City, Americado is now open in south Fort Worth. The contemporary two-story brick and steel space (designed by the folks behind The Rustic and Cork & Pig Tavern) offers patrons a food-hall-style atmosphere with stations that sell everything from street tacos, salads, quesadillas, tortas, enchiladas and fresh ceviches to beverages like tropical juices, cafe con leche and cocktails. Enjoy them inside or dine al fresco on the covered upper-deck patio. Americado is open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 2000 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, 817-759-9107 , www.americadofw.com .
Chic Sweets from Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills-based ’Lette Macarons is known for its kaleidoscope of colors and decadent flavors, and it will bring both to Southlake this month with the opening of its first location outside of SoCal. The French almond cookie haven began in 2007 as a collaboration between founder Paulette Koumetz and French pastry chef Christophe Michalak, a past winner of the Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie international pastry competition. Everyday varieties include Madagascar vanilla, Earl Grey tea, Sicilian pistachio and violet cassis, with countless seasonal specialties. Look for a late April opening in Southlake’s Park Village. 1151 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 330, Southlake, 720-212-5638, www.lettemacarons.com.
Juice Lovers, Rejoice
Fort Worth will welcome a new source for cold-pressed juices, when Nekter Juice Bar opens in the Chapel Hill shopping center. (There’s already a Southlake location.) This Southern California-based chain specializes in detoxifying elixirs made with such healthful ingredients as ginger, citrus and antioxidant-rich greens. They pack pounds of nutrient-dense produce into liquid form via high-pressure processing. Customers can concoct their own juice blends or choose from popular potions like The Buzz, with carrots, orange, lemon and ginger, and The Sublime, with lime, parsley, kale and cucumber. Other menu items include smoothies, acai fruit bowls, chia seed parfaits and cold-brewed coffee beverages. Expect a late April opening. 4601 West Freeway, Suite 218, Fort Worth, www.nekterjuicebar.com.
Still Fired Up
Beloved Weatherford chef Eric Hunter, who opened Fire Oak Grill nearly a decade ago and racked up accolade after accolade for his Southwestern menu, has packed his bags and moved to Louisiana. But the eclectic town-square restaurant isn’t going anywhere, thanks to new owners Candice and Grant Lambdin. The pair, who also own the popular Bite My Biscuit food truck, promise they won’t be changing a thing … yet. They’ll keep Fire Oak’s menu mostly the same for the time being, but will gradually add new items. Meanwhile, their food truck, which specializes in Southern fare like buttered biscuit sandwiches and fried chicken, will continue, albeit on a lighter schedule. 114 Austin Ave., Weatherford, 817-598-0400, www.fireoakgrill.com .
Bring on Bumbershoot
Wondering what’s inside that 32-foot Avion trailer nestled under the shade trees behind Earl’s 377 Pizza in Argyle? It’s Bumbershoot Barbecue, and it’s dishing out hickory- and pecan-wood-smoked beef, pulled pork, ribs, turkey, chicken, sausage and hot links daily until sell-out. The menu — which includes sandwiches, barbecue beans, coleslaw, potato salad and “ultimate” potato tots topped with chopped brisket, green onions and cheese — will feature new daily specials, such as smoked bologna and chicken wings. Although Texas barbecue purists may opt to skip the sauce, Bumbershoot offers two kinds — regular and spicy — for those who prefer lip-smacking ’cue. 425 U.S. 377, Argyle.
New Fare for Hungry Fans
Texas Rangers fans have a few new concessions options on the roster this season at Globe Life Park. For hungry folks who can’t decide between a burger, barbecue or nachos, all three are packed into the new crunchy nacho cheese BBQ burger, available in section 48. It’s a messy bite of juicy burger topped with a saucy mound of pulled pork and a layer of nacho cheese tortilla chips. New vegan items include the black-bean tamale and Mediterranean nachos topped with hummus and fresh veggies, both available at the vegan cart in section 16. At the State Fair stand in section 41, new savory and sweet Texas Snowballs are funnel-cake-battered balls of shredded brisket, deep-fried and coated in powdered sugar. And perhaps the most outrageous new item is the Most Valuable Tamale — a 2-foot-long supersized tamale filled with the 2-foot-long Boomstick hot dog, sold in section 27. 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, 817-273-5222, www.texasrangers.com.
A New Menu in Bloom
Springtime means the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is in bloom, and there’s a new menu at its Gardens Restaurant. Popular for bridal showers and its all-you-eat Sunday brunch buffet, the charming restaurant is a serene retreat from the high-traffic hubbub of the nearby Cultural District. New lunchtime entrees include tortilla-crusted tilapia, pecan-crusted chicken with maple sauce, and gluten-free salads like quinoa with mixed greens and herb-grilled chicken kebabs with Greek salad. Children’s choices include penne Alfredo and a grilled cheese panini with fries. The Gardens Restaurant, which also serves beer, wine and cocktails, is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 3220 Rock Springs Road, Fort Worth, 817-731-2547 .
Gourmet on the Go
Eatzi’s has been the gold standard for grab-and-go gourmet dishes in Dallas for more than 20 years, and its long-awaited Fort Worth location is set to open late this month. The Fort Worth outlet will resemble existing locations, including Grapevine’s, in design and menu items. Signature specialties include chicken-fried steak (available Wednesdays), macaroni and cheese, seven-layer dip, cookies and pastries baked daily, and pizza on Fridays, when fresh-made pies are just $10 each or $25 with salad and a bottle of chef-selected wine. Don’t miss the red velvet cake, coconut cream pie and passion fruit cake — all favorites of Eatzi’s CEO Adam Romo. 1540 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, www.eatzis.com.
M for Montgomery
Former Fort Worth chef Steve Mitchell, once the executive chef at Lucile’s (who also helped launch Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Yucatan Taco Stand), will take a shot at reviving the corner spot inside Montgomery Plaza with M Bistro, which opened April 5. The classic American bar and grill will keep menu items familiar with salads, seasonal soups, salmon, steak and pasta dishes, says Mitchell, who most recently worked at a Possum Kingdom Lake resort community. “It’s food people know,” he says. “What that area needs is a chef-driven place for those that live in Montgomery Plaza and surrounding areas.” Appetizers will include fondue, lobster bisque and grilled bacon-wrapped shrimp served with pepper jack grits. Mondays, Mitchell will invite young guest chefs and recent culinary school grads into his kitchen to gain real-world restaurant experience. 2600 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, 817-338-0066.
Haute Hamburgers
Add Chop House Burger to Fort Worth’s ever-growing list of burger joints, open in City Place Center downtown. The Dallas-based concept specializes in burgers that boast gourmet ingredients like black truffle sauce, fresh sage and goat cheese. Vegetarians can indulge, too, with a special “green” burger dish featuring falafel, tzatziki sauce and hummus, while pescatarians will appreciate the ahi tuna burger with wasabi mayo and pickled ginger. Texas ingredients abound: thick brioche buns come from Empire Baking in Dallas, chicken is sourced from Fran’s Fryers in Milford, lettuce comes from Tassione Farm in Stephenville and the certified Angus beef is Texas-raised. Even the ice cream for Chop House’s hand-crafted shakes comes from Plano-based Henry’s. 300 Throckmorton St., Suite 180, Fort Worth, 682-312-8477, www.chophouseburger.com.
Notebook
Piattello Italian Kitchen has launched weekend brunch service along with new spring lunch and dinner menus and a new winemaker series. Saturday and Sunday brunch items include shrimp scampi and grits, carbonara pizza with potato and egg, and a breakfast charcuterie board of prosciutto, almonds, berries and pecorino cheese, along with mimosas, sangria, bellinis and bloody marys. New spring menu items include squash blossoms with housemade mozzarella and ricotta, quail cacciatore and saffron linguini with blue crab and roasted fennel. Northeast Italy’s Scarpetta Winery will be the restaurant’s first featured winemaker this month, with by-the-glass specials. 5924 Convair Drive, Suite 412, Fort Worth, 817-349-0484, piattelloitaliankitchen.com.
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. will launch Dadgum IPA, its first commercial release of an American, West Coast-inspired India pale ale, on April 8. Attendees will receive a commemorative can-shaped pint glass and three tastings. The beer will join Rahr’s year-round lineup and be available in 12-ounce cans and on draft early this month. 1-3 p.m., $10 per person, 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth, 817-810-9266, www.rahrbrewing.com.
Grapevine’s 25th annual Blessing of the Vines will take place at 10 a.m. April 8, followed by live entertainment and a complimentary wine tasting with cheese and bread. Grapevine’s Town Square Gazebo is the event’s new location this year. Guests also will receive a year-old Champanel grapevine clipping. The celebration will continue on the New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail, where participants can taste wines from Bingham Family Vineyards, Cross Timbers Winery, Messina Hof Grapevine Winery and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets, $45 per person, include a souvenir wineglass, tastings and food samples at participating venues. www.grapevinetexasusa.com/newvintage.
Ellerbe Fine Foods will host an Epoch Estate wine dinner April 18 with Epoch Estate owners and vintners Bill and Liz Armstrong. Molly McCook will prepare a five-course dinner paired with five of the Paso Robles region wines. 6:30 p.m., $135 per person (plus tax and gratuity), 1501 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-926-3663, www.ellerbefinefoods.com.
The 13th annual WineDiscovery benefit will take place April 29 at The Marq in Southlake, featuring wine and craft beer tastings and food pairings. Hosted by the Metroport, Keller and Southlake Rotary clubs, the event raises funds for local youth scholarships and community service projects. Guests can sip unlimited samples of two dozen wines from local wineries and distributors, including El Wine Chateau in Keller, Three Vino in Roanoke, Off the Vine and Wine Fusion in Grapevine and Bear Creek Spirits & Wine in Colleyville. Food pairings will come from F&G Eats, Texas Bleu Steakhouse, Hook & Ladder Pizza Co. and more. 7 p.m., $80 per person ($90 at event) or $150 per couple. www.winediscoveryevent.com.