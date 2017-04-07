The library ambassador: Longtime clerk says goodbye

GASTONIA, N.C. If you've checked out a book at the Gaston County Public Library since the late 1980s, Bob Bigger has probably greeted you.
With a warm smile, he served the library as circulation clerk until retiring on Feb. 1. Many know him as the face of the library on Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia. He's the guy with answers to questions and a helping hand to find library materials.
As a result, he's been recognized everywhere. People know him. He's stopped in public by Gaston residents wanting to share memories. Someone even recognized him while on a trip to Germany.
"People come up to me and say 'You gave me my first library card,'" Bigger said. "That's been one of the many rewards of the library."
He said the library was a perfect fit for him after a career in radio in the 1970s and '80s. Things have changed since when he began work at the library in 1989. At that time, he used a stamp and paper cards to check out books and a Rolodex to check for fines and fees.
Bigger said he always loved the library. He was a patron before being hired and sometimes spent all day there. He remembers thinking "Wouldn't it be good to be in here all day and get paid for it?"
"'The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation,' but Thoreau was not writing about me,' Bigger said.
"It was always with sadness when people would tell me they dreaded going to work. I said for years, I have not known how that felt."
Laurel Morris, director of the Gaston County Public Library, said her predecessor, Cindy Moose, referred to Bigger the ambassador of the library.
"That is such a good word for him. He greeted everybody. He got to know the patrons by name . they always knew he would be there and greet them with a smile," Morris said.
She remembers him as an employee who rarely missed work days, making a commitment to be there. He recorded automated messages for the phone system and made announcements for programs.
"It's going to be very strange not to have him here at the front desk every day, just a fun coworker to be around," she said.
The biggest change Bigger's seen at the library: "The advent of technology and all the wonderful things that can be done with E-readers and computers. I didn't handle too awfully much of that, but just the excitement of all the things you can access now, the knowledge and the stories for relaxation. It's a whole new world."
The nicest compliment he's received: "'It's not the library without you.' It was just a patron who had come in and expressed gratitude, and said 'It makes me feel good to see you.' She said 'It's not the same without you,' or something like that."
On why he's retiring now: "It's been a long, long time and I feel that I did not want to do it, but I know it's inevitable that I must do it someday. I thought I would bite the bullet. I've crossed the finish line. I've got almost three decades of working in a family environment and loving the job every day."
Retirement means more time for travel: "I'm thinking about fairly soon to work out a trip (to) Belfast, Northern Ireland and Biggar, Scotland. Those are my paternal ancestral homelands. I've found that I'm related to a member of the Irish parliament that first used the filibuster. his name was Joseph Biggar. I know there's a wealth of family information and a library over in Ireland."
From 1972-82, he worked as a disc jockey at WGNC-FM: "My big joy was interviewing celebrities. Willie Nelson five times, Hank Williams Jr. twice, Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, Rudy Vallee, David Carradine, Captain and Tennille, George Jones, Crystal Gayle, Johnny Cash, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Reba McEntire, Charlie Daniels."
In the 1980s, he worked at WCSL-AM of Cherryville: "I had seven years there, basically the same duties and more emphasis on doing news.. cover meetings and one of the assignments was Gaston County commissioners. Did news reporting."