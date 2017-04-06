Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Ex-federal prosecutor laughs off firing at Trump's expense

The Associated Press

Posted 8:02pm on Thursday, Apr. 06, 2017

NEW YORK The fired U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York may have lost his job but not his sense of humor.

Preet Bharara (bahr-AHR'-ah) on Thursday made his first public speech since he left the job, telling a packed house at The Cooper Union college he waited last month for Republican President Donald Trump to fire him because he thought that's what Trump was good at.

The quip was a reference to Trump's role on "The Apprentice" reality TV show. It was among several humorous jabs at Trump, who initially asked him to stay but later let him go with other prosecutors appointed by previous presidents.

Bharara addressed the firing in a more serious moment, saying Trump had asked him during a meeting to stay "for another term." He says the decision to fire him was deliberate.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me