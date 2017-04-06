Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Hillary Clinton attends 'War Paint' musical on Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

Posted 6:57pm on Thursday, Apr. 06, 2017

NEW YORK The new musical "War Paint," about two powerful women, had another one in the audience Thursday.

Hillary Clinton, with longtime top aide Huma Abedin, attended opening night of the show about cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, who were fierce competitors as they defined beauty in the 20th century. It stars Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole.

Clinton has been a frequent visitor to Broadway, catching the musicals "In Transit" and "The Color Purple."

"War Paint" was inspired by the book of the same title by Lindy Woodhead, and the documentary "The Powder & the Glory" by Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman.

The show has a story by Doug Wright, songs by composer Scott Frankel and lyricist Michael Korie, choreography by Christopher Gattelli and direction by Michael Greif.



