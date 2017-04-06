Mavs ManiAACs honored as Dallas named No. 1 Most Facial Hair Friendly City

Wahl Trimmers held its fourth annual study to find the 'Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in America' and the big winner was Big D.
In honor of Dallas topping the study, Wahl is sponsoring the popular Mavs ManiAACs dance team, or as the release says, "the beloved brood of bearded basketball devotees."
To celebrate their new partnership with the Mavs ManiAACs, Wahl is kicking off its "Facial Hair Friendly Cities Tour" before the Dallas Mavericks-San Antonio Spurs game on Friday evening at American Airlines Center.
"Fans are the backbone of professional sports, so it's an honor to support the ManiAACs," Wahl division vice president Steven Yde said, in a release. "These are real guys – with really great facial hair. Their contagious fanaticism and dedication to basketball should be celebrated."
Wahl will park a huge 30-foot mobile barbershop at the AT&T Plaza outside the arena from Noon to 7 p.m. and it will be open to the public.
Wahl master barbers will be offering 'whiskered citizens' free mustache or beard trims. For every trim, Wahl will donate $1 to ZERO, a foundation that is leading the fight against prostate cancer.
The Mavs ManiAACs will also be on hand throughout the day to hang out with fans who drop by for a trim and discuss their pre-game facial hair grooming tips.
"All of us guys are known for having our own distinctive style, and our facial hair is a huge part of how we express our personalities," said Big Rob, ManiAACs Spokesman and Captain. "When we feel like we're looking good, the audience picks up on that and it makes for a better performance. So while we were floored to be approached by Wahl, we're honored to uphold our facial hair excellence in their name."
The Mavs ManiAACs will have a special performance out on the AT&T Plaza at 7 p.m. and the Wahl Grooming Facebook page will stream it love for fans who aren't at the game.
Dallas was followed by Atlanta (2), Washington D.C (3), Minneapolis (4) and Seattle (5). other Texas cities to make the Top 20 include Houston (9) and Austin (14). Fort Worth finished No. 42.
Miami topped the study last year, but fell to No. 19 this year. To see the complete list of Top 50 cities, visit here.
For further information about Wahl's Facial Hair Friendly Cities Tour, visit OfficialSponsorOfFacialHair.com.
