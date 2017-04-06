Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Cartoonist laureate says world has changed, accepts gay work

Posted 4:17pm on Thursday, Apr. 06, 2017

MONTPELIER, Vt. Vermont's new cartoonist laureate has made a career out of illustrating the complexities of same-sex relationships and says the world has changed around her and is now much more accepting of her work.

Alison Bechdel's memoir and graphic novel about growing up with a bisexual father was adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical. Bechdel was given the cartoonist laureate title Thursday at the Statehouse in Montpelier (mont-PEEL'-yer).

After meeting Republican Gov. Phil Scott she said that when she began cartooning about same-sex relationships decades ago it was "the most subcultural, fringe, beyond-the-pale thing you could ever think of doing."

In 2014, she was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant, which honors people who show exceptional creativity.

She says as cartoonist laureate she'll call attention to cartooning as an art form.



