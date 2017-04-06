Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Justin Bieber; $3,294,101; $85.61.
2. Black Sabbath; $2,086,675; $81.14.
3. Drake; $1,980,730; $91.20.
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,544,699; $88.52.
5. Ariana Grande; $949,593; $78.79.
6. Stevie Nicks; $921,207; $99.06.
7. Keith Urban ; $848,792; $88.38.
8. Eric Church; $824,383; $58.19.
9. The Weeknd; $814,449; $53.50.
10. Kings Of Leon; $755,121; $64.52.
11. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $732,009; $56.92.
12. Green Day; $729,403; $57.78.
13. Blake Shelton; $723,045; $62.11.
14. Jerry Seinfeld; $645,358; $92.86.
15. Maxwell / Mary J. Blige; $637,188; $80.70.
16. "The Illusionists"; $539,360; $62.54.
17. Twenty One Pilots; $516,030; $46.09.
18. Panic! At The Disco; $501,947; $48.63.
19. Charlie Wilson; $494,349; $66.29.
20. Sebastian Maniscalco; $480,967; $70.40.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com