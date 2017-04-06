What’s new, Buenos Aires? An Argentinian steakhouse in DFW, that’s what

When we think “Brazilian steakhouse,” we think meat. Actually, we think “meat parade,” coming to the table on skewers or plates, warpped in bacon, soaked in garlic designed to make carnivores salivate.
So it’s only natural that when we heard “Argentinian steakhouse,” we also thought, “meat parade.” For one thing, there’s that “steakhouse” part of the name, and Argentina borders Brazil.
And yes, there will be meat, lots of it, at Corrientes 348, the first Argentinian steakhouse in North Texas, set to open in late spring/early summer in the old Stephan Pyles restaurant space iat 1807 Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas.
But Corrientes 348, which has seven South American locations and picked Dallas for its first U.S. one, wants you to know that an Argentinian steakhouse is very different from a Brazilian steakhouse. According to a release, “Argentinean style dining is considered more romantic and more of a dining experience vs Brazilian.” Sounds like a bit of a national rivalry going on there, and if we’re reading the website right, it looks like a half-dozen of those South American locations are in Brazil.
“The a la carte menu is shared or family-style dining with an emphasis on high quality cuts of meat, sides and carefully selected wines,” the release goes on to say. We are told that the restaurant is also very proud of its grilled vegetables, just in case you’re a carnivore with a vegetarian spouse or partner couraegeous enough to enter a meat palace like this one.
The restaurant will feature an open-flame parrilla — a grill custom-made in South America — anchoring the dining room, with a 20-seat bar surrounding it, designed for socializing and watching meat cook. Seating for the entire space, including a patio and a couple of private rooms, will be about 300.
“Owners Alda Boiani and Sidiclei Demartini, both with 50+ combined years in the restaurant industry, are hoping to create an atmosphere that will emulate the romantic culture found in Buenos Aries – the birthplace of Corrientes 348,” the release says. According to the release, Corrientes is a famous street in Buenos Aires, and the address Corrienetes 348 is mentioned in “A Media Luz,” a tango sung by Carlos Gardel, a famous Argentinian musician in the 1920s. (Note that Gardel pronounces the number tres cuatro ocho.)
In 1997, Argentina native Eduardo Santalla found a vacant restaurant space that coincidentally had the 348 address, remembered Gardel’s tango and that’s how the restaurant got its name, according to the release. The family-owned business was purchased in 2014 by Jair Coser; Boiani and Demartini joined the group to bring the concept to Dallas.