Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Soldier who lost all limbs in explosion expecting 2nd child

The Associated Press

Posted 8:42am on Thursday, Apr. 06, 2017

MOUNT VERNON, Maine A soldier from Maine who lost all four limbs during an explosion in Afghanistan and went on to start a foundation to help veterans has an announcement: He and his wife are expecting another child.

Travis Mills, of Manchester, made the announcement to TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres this week. He and his wife, Kelsey, already have a daughter. Now, they're expecting a baby boy.

The retired staff sergeant and Michigan native appeared on the show this week alongside former NFL player Jason Vobora. Mills has been training with Vobora, who operates a gym in Texas.

The Travis Mills Foundation was created to help wounded veterans, and a retreat for vets is being created at the former Elizabeth Arden estate in Rome and Mount Vernon in Maine.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me