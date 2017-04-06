Easter brunch: Where to go in DFW (update)

Easter is one of the biggest brunch days of the year, so we’re doing one of our occasional roundups of where to celebrate a big holiday with lots of food.
The usual caveats apply: Reservations are recommended, at some places required and at most places a must. Some of the restaurants do big spreads, others do special menus. They tend to fill up fast, so procrastination is not recommended. And the menu items listed below are often just highlights: For full menus, check the restaurants’ websites.
We will be updating as more info comes in (updated April 6 with additions of Buffalo West, Cafe 1187, Next Bistro, Terra Mediterranean Grill and Lavendou Bistro Provencal).
FORT WORTH/TARRANT COUNTY
Bird Cafe: The Sundance Square Plaza restaurant will have a brunch featuring such special items as smoked ham chop, pan-fried Arctic char Benedict, and “Peter Cottontail stifado” (yes, rabbit on Easter, specifically braised rabbit quarters with a crispy fried duck egg). There’s also a special cocktail called the 24 Carrot. Don’t tell Peter Cottontail. Begins 10 a.m., 155 E. Fourth St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2473, birdinthenet.com
Blue Mesa Grill: One of the most popular brunch buffets in DFW will have extended hours on Easter Sunday at all Blue Mesa locations. $22 per person; $7 for children 6-11; freed for younger children. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at five DFW locations; information at www.bluemesagrill.com
Buffalo West: The west Fort Worth steakhouse will feature its regular brunch, plust special items such as prime rib, fresh-baked Easter ham, salmon with a lemon-dill caper sauce and a 44 Farms handcut bone-in rib eye. Specials range from $25 to $42, including salad bar. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 7101 Camp Bowie West , Fort Worth, 817-732-2370 , http://buffalowestfw.com
Cafe 1187: For Easter at this rural restaurant, chef Michele Tezak will serve a choice of beef burgundy over noodles, a salmon-spinach puff pastry, a chicken Caesar or a breakfast platter with eggs and homemade biscuits. Desserts will include maple-pecan bread pudding, triple-chocolate cheesecake and feigen kuchen, a German fig cake. This places fills up fast, so reservations are a must. $30; $15 for ages 9 and under. 8780 Farm Road 1187 (6 miles west of the Chisholm Trail Parkway), 817-443-1473 , facebook.com/Cafe1187
The Capital Grille: A three-course Easter brunch menu will feature such entree choices as lobster frittata, bone-in dry-aged NY strip with fried egg, pan-seared salmon and more. There’s also a three-course “children’s brunch” with such entree choices as mac ‘n’ cheese, miniature cheeseburgers and, of course, chicken fingers. Our Bud Kennedy reports in his latest Eats Beat that this one is filling up fast. $49/$15. Brunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 800 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-348-9200; locations also in Dallas and Plano; http://www.thecapitalgrille.com
Chef Point Cafe: A special Easter menu will feature such items as stuffed swordfish ($30), stuffed wild U10 shrimp ($35) and Australian lamb chops ($27), among other offerings. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 16, 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080 , http://chefpointcafe.org
Copeland’s: The New Orleans-inspired restaurant in the Southlake Hilton will, appropriately enough, have an Easter Sunday jazz brunch buffet featuring a large selection of its signature dishes. $39.95; $16.95 children 5-10; free for children under 5. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 16, 1400 Plaza Place, Southlake, 817-305-2199 , http://www.copelandssouthlake.com
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: The upscale steakhouse will have a special brunch menu including such items as filet Benedict ($24) and lobster Benedict ($26), as well as a Cranberry Fizz cocktail and a bloody Mary featured exclusively for Easter. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (brunch ends at 4; dinner menu available all day), 812 Main Street, Fort Worth, 817-877-3999 ; 2323 Olive St., Dallas, 972-490-9000 , https://delfriscos.com
Del Frisco’s Grille: The more casual side of Del Frisco’s will feature a a 16-oz. slow-roasted prime rib and a new crab-cake Benedict, as well as DFG staples such as red-velvet Belgian waffles and chicken-fried steak and eggs. Brunch 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 16, 154 E. Third St., Fort Worth, 817-887-9900 ; 1200 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 817-410-3777 ; locations also in Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscosgrille.com
Eddie V’s Fine Seafood: Another jazz brunch, this one a three-course prix-fixe affair featuring such entree choices as lobster steak Florentine, Alaskan king crab omelet with three-citrus hollandaise and more. Dinner menu will also be available. $49/$15. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 16, 3100 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, 817-336-8000 ; also 4023 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 214-890-1500 ; http://www.eddiev.com
Gardens Restaurant: The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is a good place to be on Easter, and its restaurant will have an Easter menu with such items as leg of lamb with cabernet mushroom sauce, stuffed chicken with Mediterranean sauce, herb-encrusted pork loin with Thai chili sauce and more. $32.99; $12.99 children 4-10; free for children under 4. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 16, 3220 Rock Springs Road, Fort Worth, 817-731-2547 , https://www.gardensrestaurantandcatering.com
Heaven’s Gate Restaurant will serve a breakfast buffet starting at 8 a.m. Easter ($9.99), then roll out lunch at 11 a.m. ($14.99) featuring pot roast, prime rib, turkey and ham, with desserts including Easter cotton candy. 3816 N. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-624-1262,
Little Red Wasp: The younger, more casual sibling of Grace will offer its usual brunch menu on Easter. The Pederson’s hot ham and cheese sandwich, the chicken biscuit and the french toast are all reasons to celebrate, but if you really want to splurge, go for the $26 short-rib Benedict. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 16, 808 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3111 , http://littleredwasp.com
Next Bistro: The Colleyville Restaurant will offer a a three-course Easter brunch featuring shrimp-and-grits, chicken Parmesan, pork tenderloin with kraut, spinach pasta or a fish special. $39.95; separate kids menu $14.95, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5003 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, 682-325-4046 , nextwoodfiredbistro.com.
Rainforest Cafe: Easter arrives a week early at this kid-friendly Grapevine Mills restaurant with “Cha! Cha!’s Egg Cellent Easter Adventure,” featuring Cha! Cha! (the Rainforest frog) and the Easter Bunny as well as a buffet filled featuring scrambled eggs, pork and turkey sausage, pancakes and other breakfast items. There’ll also be an Easter-egg hunt and an Easter-basket raffle. $18.73 per person; $13.19 for children 10 and under; free for children 3 and under. 8-10 a.m. April 8 and 9, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, 972-539-5001 , http://www.rainforestcafe.com . For tickets, go here .
Reata: The downtown Fort Worth restaurant will have a limited “lunch/brunch” menu on Easter Sunday, along with its dinner menu. The lunch/brunch menu includes huevos rancheros, eggs Benedict and “Rancher’s choice” (ham or a 4-ounce chicken-fried steak with scrambled eggs and home fries, as well as stacked chicken enchiladas, chicken Caesar salad or, if you want to splurge, a 6-ounce grilled petite tenderloin for $26. Lunch/brunch avaibale 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 16, 310 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-336-1009 , http://www.reata.net .
Restaurant 506 at the Sanford House: One of Arlington’s top brunch restaurants will offer a three-course prix fixe Easter menu including such entree choices as 506 Easter quiche (baked savory egg custard filled with smoked chipotle braised pork shoulder, leeks and queso fresco, served with roasted red potatoes) and more. A kids’ menu is also available. $49.95; kids’ menu $14.95 for children 12 and under. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 506 N Center St., Arlington, 817-801-5541 , http://www.restaurant506.com
Silver Fox: All DFW locations of the steakhouse chain will have a special three-course “Easter celebration menu” in addtion to the regular dinner menu. Entree choices include châteaubriand, roasted game hen, or salmon Oscar (pan-seared salmon over wild rice, topped with creamy hollandaise, jumbo lump crab and asparagus spears). We are also intrigued by one of the three dessert choices, Mandarin orange cake. Easter celebration menu $47.95 for adults; $16.95 for children under 12. Noon-5 p.m. April 16, 1651 South University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-332-9060 ; 1235 William D Tate Ave., Grapevine, 817-329-6995 ; locations also in Richardson and Frisco; https://www.silverfoxcafe.com
Terra Mediterannean Grill: The restaurant recently launched a Sunday buffet, and it will expand it for Easter, with leg of lamb along with the regular Terra chicken kebabs, gyro, moussaka, hummus, tabbouleh, salads and sides. $16. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 16, 2973 Crockett St. in West 7th, 817-744-7485 ; also 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., 972-401-3900 ; terramediterranean.com
DALLAS
Asador: The restaurant inside the Renaissance Dallas hotel will have an Easter brunch buffet featuring such dishes as crab eggs Benedict, peaches & cream french toast, baked rigatoni and much more. Dallas harpist Margaret Atkinson will provide music. $55; $20 children 6-12. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 16, 2222 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, 214-267-4815 , http://www.asadorrestaurant.com
House of Blues Dallas: Easter is a good day to be serenaded by the House of Blues Gospel Brunch Choir, which will perform at two seatings on April 16. All seating, including for children, is reserved, and if you’re going with friends, make sure everyone gets their tickets at the same time if you want to sit together. The $40 ticket price gets you a brunch buffet, a show and non-alcoholic beverages. 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 16, 2200 N. Lamar St., Dallas, http://www.houseofblues.com/dallas . Tickets via Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000 , or LiveNation.com
The Landmark Restaurant: Located inside the Warwick Melrose Dallas hotel, the Landmark will have a brunch buffet featuring such items as Banjo ham with orange maple glaze, harvest cheddar smashed redskin potatoes and mango-coconute rice pilaf. $70; $25 children 5-12; free for younger children. 11 a.m-2 p.m. April 16, 3015 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, 214-521-3152 , http://warwickhotels.com/dallas/dining . The hotel is also offering an “On the Hunt” Easter weekend package; for details, visit http://warwickhotels.com/dallas
LARK on the Park: For a change of pace, the restaurant across from Klyde Warren Park will have a three-course Easter supper as well as some brunch specials. Special brunch dishes include a Duroc ham, Gruyere and spring-onion quiche, and a Royal Red shrimp salad. Supper includes two entree options: maple glazed ham with buttered spring vegetables and fingerling potatoes, or seared salmon with couscous, orange segments, grilled spring onions and zhug (a Yemeni hot sauce). Supper $50 per person, 5-10 p.m. April 16, 2015 Woodall Rogers Freeway, Dallas, 214-855-5275 , http://www.larkonthepark.com
Lavendou Bistro Provencal: The French cafe will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu with entree choices including Oeufs Poché Oscar (poached eggs on an English muffin, with crab, asparagus and hollandaise — sounds like a Benedict, no?), beef Stroganoff with fettuccine and more. $42.95 per person. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 16, 19009 Preston Road No. 200, Dallas, 972-248-1911 , http://lavendou.com
Meddlesome Moth: Dallas’ older cousin to Fort Worth’s Bird Cafe will offer its full brunch menu as well as specials such as braised lamb breast with preserved kumquat, Castelvetrano olives, pine nuts and piquillo pepper polenta ($22) and beef tenderloin steak and eggs with garlic confit potato puree, roasted baby carrot and parsley lemon butter ($27). 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1621 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 214-628-7900 , www.mothinthe.net
TNT: Blue Mesa Grill’s sister restaurant (TNT = Tacos and Tequila) has its own big buffet to brag about, with the expected breakfast dishes as well as a taco bar with chicken verde, pulled pork, picadillo-chorizo and more. $22; $7 for children 6-11; free for children under 5. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 16, 2800 Routh St. (in the Quadrangle), Dallas, 469-518-7888 , https://tacosandtequilatnt.com
III Forks: Generally not open for lunch, III Forks makes an exception Easter Sunday, with a four-course prix fixe menu. Entree chocies include Australian Lamb Provencal (roasted, stuffed leg and chop), chicken Tchoupitoulas and more. $48; $17 children 12 and under. 17776 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, 972-267-1776, https://www.3forks.com
Staff writer Bud Kennedy contributed to this report.