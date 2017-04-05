Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison honored with literary award

The Associated Press

Posted 11:37pm on Wednesday, Apr. 05, 2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Nobel literature laureate Toni Morrison is collecting another prestigious prize.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist is scheduled to be presented with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences' Emerson-Thoreau Medal.

The prize was established in 1958 and is awarded to individuals to recognize a lifetime of literary achievements.

Previous recipients include Robert Frost, T.S. Eliot, Katherine Anne Porter, Saul Bellow, Norman Mailer and Philip Roth.

Morrison is set to receive her medal Thursday evening at the Academy's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Academy President Jonathan Fanton says Morrison was selected "for her excellence in the humanities." Her nomination calls her "an overwhelming figure in American and world literature."



