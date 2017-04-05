Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Funeral Monday for Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks

The Associated Press

Posted 10:17pm on Wednesday, Apr. 05, 2017

CHICAGO Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks' visitation will be Sunday followed by a funeral Monday.

Brooks' family announced the plans Wednesday through his label, Alligator Records.

Brooks died Saturday night at age 83. He was known for his intense guitar solos and raspy but strong voice. He made a hit recording of Robert Johnson's "Sweet Home Chicago."

Brooks' visitation will be Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn. His funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church in Chicago. He will be buried at Lincoln Cemetery on Chicago's South Side.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me