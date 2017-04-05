Easter starts early, and so does Blue Mesa

Easter brunch starts early.
Worshipers leave sunrise church services looking for family breakfast, so Blue Mesa Grill’s buffet is ready at 8 a.m.
The Irving-based Southwest-Mex restaurants have expanded their traditional Sunday buffet to include chicken-and-waffles and King Ranch casserole.
The Easter buffet also will include glazed ham, brisket or fish, along with a street-taco station serving pork-pineapple-habanero or chicken verde tacos.
Blue Mesa always serves its familiar original dishes such as blue corn cheese enchiladas, chicken adobe pies and sweet corncakes, along with Caesar or spring salads and a wide variety of desserts and flan.
It’s a $22 buffet, $7 for children ages 6 to 11.
Blue Mesa is open daily for lunch and dinner at 612 Carroll St. near Montgomery Plaza, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372, or at 550 Lincoln Square, Arlington, 682-323-3050; bluemesagrill.com.
Big Mediterranean buffet
Terra Mediterranean Grill’s new Sunday buffet has caught on quickly, and the Chanaa brothers’ restaurants will serve an even larger buffet for Easter.
Terra will open at 10:30 a.m. and serve leg of lamb along with the regular Terra chicken kebabs, gyro, moussaka, hummus, tabbouleh, salads and sides from its weekday lunch buffet, recently named by Delish.com as “the buffet everyone [in Texas] is talking about.”
At $16, the buffet is an Easter bargain. Find it at 2973 Crockett St., 817-744-7485, or in Irving at 5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., 972-401-3900 (the Irving location also serves a Saturday-night buffet); terramediterranean.com.
Early on Easter
More early-morning Easter brunch choices: at 9 a.m., Cork & Pig Tavern, Hunter Brothers’ H3 Ranch, Lucile’s, Mac’s Steaks & Seafood, Pacific Table and the Tavern; and at 10 a.m., Cafe Modern, Capital Grille, Del Frisco’s Grille, Eddie V’s, Flight on Eagle Mountain Lake, HG Sply Co, Mash’s, Max’s Wine Dive, Taverna and Uncle Julio’s.
Countryside brunch
Cafe 1187, the pretty little countryside restaurant surrounded by flowers on a horse ranch south of Benbrook, has reopened after a brief kitchen repair and is ready for busy spring Sundays.
For Easter, chef Michele Tezak will serve a choice of beef burgundy over noodles, a salmon-spinach puff pastry, a chicken Caesar or a breakfast platter with eggs and homemade biscuits.
Desserts will include maple-pecan bread pudding, triple-chocolate cheesecake and feigen kuchen, a German fig cake.
It’s a $30 brunch ($15 for ages 9 and under); 8780 Farm Road 1187 (6 miles west of the Chisholm Trail Parkway), 817-443-1473, facebook.com/Cafe1187.
New at Next
In Colleyville, the newly renamed Next Bistro is offering a $39.95 Easter brunch featuring shrimp-and-grits, chicken Parmesan, pork tenderloin with kraut, spinach pasta or a fish special.
Next serves lunch weekdays and dinner nightly except Sundays; 5003 Colleyville Blvd., 682-325-4046, nextwoodfiredbistro.com.
Two newbies
New to try: Waters Restaurantis expected to reopen Monday in its new home at 301 Main St. in Sundance Square.
Menu items include tuna, halibut, salmon, scallops and a couple of steaks. (No unfamiliar fish like at the first Waters.)
The pricing is “prime seafood”: Lunches cost $15-$20 with a $28 combo, and dinners cost about $26-$45; lunch and dinner daily, 817-984-1110, facebook.com/WatersTexas.
Chef Steve Mitchell’s new M Bistrois also open for lunch and dinner daily; 2600 W. Seventh St. (it’s actually on the West Sixth Street side); 817-338-0066, facebook.com/MbistroFortWorth.