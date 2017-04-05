Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Construction worker dies after falling at film studio

The Associated Press

Posted 2:27pm on Wednesday, Apr. 05, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. A construction worker has died after falling at a film studio outside Atlanta.

News outlets report that the unidentified 41-year-old contract worker fell while working on a new warehouse at Pinewood Atlanta Studios on Tuesday morning.

Pinewood Studios spokesman Frank Patterson says the construction is unrelated to production. The 700-acre Fayetteville complex services production of film, television, music and video games. Disney has filmed several Marvel Comics franchise movies on its soundstages.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and contractor company Randolph Williamson are investigating the death.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me