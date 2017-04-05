Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Detroit museum plans marketing campaign with new ad each day

The Associated Press

Posted 1:37pm on Wednesday, Apr. 05, 2017

DETROIT The Detroit Institute of Arts is launching a new marketing campaign that includes a different ad every day for a year to help highlight the museum's offerings.

The museum said Wednesday that the "DIA Every Day" brand campaign aligns with Director Salvador Salort-Pons' vision for the DIA as a "town square of our community." Ads will run online, on digital billboards and on radio.

The campaign was developed by Leo Burnett Detroit. Jenn Kerasiotis, a creative director at the ad agency, says in a statement that producing 365 ads "might seem crazy, but we're really just documenting the bits of wonder patrons discover every day."

The ads feature visitors engaged at the museum in a variety of ways such as looking at art or drawing in the galleries.

