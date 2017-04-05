Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Santa Fe gallery company closes bronze foundry in Tesuque

The Associated Press

Posted 12:02pm on Wednesday, Apr. 05, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M. A Santa Fe-area gallery is closing its bronze-pouring foundry in Tesuque.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2nYkRFL ) that as a result of mounting tax debt and other financial troubles, Shidoni Foundry and Galleries announced Tuesday that it is closing its foundry. Shidoni's two galleries and a sculpture garden will remain open.

Shidoni Inc. President Scott Hicks says he will help the dozen foundry workers who lost their jobs find new work.

Hicks says the closing is a result of the poor economy and a loss of artistic confidence in the foundry after the New Mexican published a story about the company's $315,000 in overdue tax bills.

The foundry's bronze pourings on Saturdays were a popular attraction for tourists and locals.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me