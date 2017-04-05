Sheriff warns underage music festival attendees not to drink

FLORENCE, Ariz. The Pinal County Sheriff is warning people under 21 looking to attend the upcoming Country Thunder music festival to stick to water.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2nY0loo ) that Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has recorded an impassioned message about underage drinking that will play on video boards between bands at the Florence music festival that starts Thursday.
The four-day music festival is expected to draw crowds of 27,000. The sheriff's DUI Task Force will be watching the festival for impaired drivers.
Performers include Terri Clark, LOCASH and Chris Young on Thursday; Friday will feature Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley; Joe Nichols and Thomas Rhett play Saturday; and Tyler Farr and Blake Shelton play Sunday.