Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Sheriff warns underage music festival attendees not to drink

The Associated Press

Posted 11:32am on Wednesday, Apr. 05, 2017

FLORENCE, Ariz. The Pinal County Sheriff is warning people under 21 looking to attend the upcoming Country Thunder music festival to stick to water.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2nY0loo ) that Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has recorded an impassioned message about underage drinking that will play on video boards between bands at the Florence music festival that starts Thursday.

The four-day music festival is expected to draw crowds of 27,000. The sheriff's DUI Task Force will be watching the festival for impaired drivers.

Performers include Terri Clark, LOCASH and Chris Young on Thursday; Friday will feature Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley; Joe Nichols and Thomas Rhett play Saturday; and Tyler Farr and Blake Shelton play Sunday.

Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me