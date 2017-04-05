Brazil judge inspired by Italy probe and media savvy

CURITIBA, Brazil A colossal investigation into kickbacks for construction contracts in Brazil has brought down dozens of top politicians and businessmen over the last three years. Federal judge Sergio Moro has been at the center of the probe, which has expanded to several other Latin American countries.
A look at Moro, who has become one of Brazil's most famous people:
BIO: 44 years old, married to an attorney, has two children and lives in Curitiba, the capital of the southeast state of Parana.
EDUCATION: Has an undergraduate, master's and doctorate degrees, all in law and from universities in Parana. Also did an exchange program for lawyers at Harvard University.
INSPIRATION: "Clean Hands" investigation in Italy in the 1990s, which brought down several members of the country's elite for corruption and receiving kickbacks.
MEDIA RELATIONS: Rarely grants interviews, but keeps investigation in public eye by giving speeches, including at U.S. universities.
PERSONALITY: Friends say he has a sharp sense of humor, but is shy and only expressive with family and others close to him.
PASTIMES: Reading legal decisions in several languages, occasional music concerts, meals with close friends.
HOW HE'S SEEN: Depending on who is asked, he is either a national hero fighting endemic corruption or the leader of a witch hunt targeting members of the Workers' Party that governed from 2003 to mid-2016.
UNCLEAR FUTURE: Many Brazilians hope Moro will run for president one day, though he has showed no interest in politics. When a Supreme Court justice died earlier this year, Moro's name was floated as a replacement, but at least publicly he showed no interest and the post was filled by somebody else.