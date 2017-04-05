Pepsi ad explodes internet, leaves a bitter aftertaste

Pepsi released a new ad Tuesday that’s breaking the internet faster than a sugar spike after a Big Gulp.
But it’s not because everyone loves the two-and-a-half minute plug for the awesomeness that is Pepsi. Quite the opposite. In fact, all corners of the Web seem to hate it. The reaction has been so fierce to the video that Pepsi even had to issue a statement about it.
In the video, set to the music of Bob Marley grandson Skip Marley, Kendall Jenner -- the daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star -- plays a model in the middle of a shoot who rips off her wig and wipes off her lipstick to spontaneously join a multi-racial street protest of vaguely hipster-ish young people chanting against some unnamed injustice. Have tacos been banned? Did Mumford & Sons break up? Did the bar run out of IPAs? It’s maddeningly unclear.
Whatever it is, it’s enough to get a cellist to break from his intense, sweaty rehearsal to join in as well as a Muslim photographer in a hijab who finally seems to have found her calling as the crowd roars by.
In the end, the crowd and their protest signs come to a line of unsmiling cops. What breaks the tension? A Pepsi, or course, which is presented to one of the policemen -- who, you just know listens to Billy Joel at home and not Mumford & Sons -- who then smiles. Hurray! Victory! Our long national nightmare is over.
Then the internet lost its mind and popped open a tall, cold bottle of haterade on Pepsi. The soft-drink giant has been trending overnight. As of Wednesday morning, the ad had 1.2 million views with nearly 20,000 voting down and only around 3600 voting approval.
Commenters said the ad is tone-deaf while the image of Jenner handing a cop a soft drink was seen as an opportunistic riff on the now famous photo of Baton Rouge, La. protester Ieshia Evans calmly confronting police last July. (Or, it could be seen as a nod to another famous photo from the ‘60s when protesters put flowers in the barrels of cops’ guns.)
Moreover, there seems to be general outrage that the message seems to be that our societal ills can be solved by a rich TV star handing out sugary drinks to law enforcement.
“Next time @pepsi do one where Kendall Jenner marches to Montgomery but the cops don't bludgeon her bc she's white & has a refreshing @pepsi," tweeted New Yorker contributing writer Jia Tolentino.
Black Lives Matter protester DeRay Mckesson responded, “If I had carried Pepsi I guess I never would have been arrested. Who knew?”
Comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted, “J. Edgar Hoover takes aim from the grassy knoll. The motorcade approaches. He fires. JFK raises a #Pepsi to his lips, blocks the bullet.”
Stephen Colbert hopped in on the action. “This Pepsi ad is so unrealistic. Those protesters would have been Dr. Pepper Sprayed.”
Comedian Jim Gaffigan tweeted a scenario many feel might actually take place somewhere in a Pepsi boardroom today. “But you said you wanted social media to talk about Pepsi." - Advertising guy to Pepsi executive before agency is fired.
It wasn’t just those who might be considered on the political left who found fault with it. Some on other parts of the spectrum did as well.
Piers Morgan tweeted, “The new @pepsi ad with @KendallJenner is stupefyingly diabolical. Absurd, PC-crazed, virtue-signalling, snowflake claptrap.”
Commentator Michelle Malkin tweeted, “Watching p.c. corporatism backfire is schadenfreude-licious.”
The ad is part of Pepsi’s “Live for the Moment” campaign and is an obvious shout-out to Coca-Cola’s “Kumbaya”-like “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” campaign from 1971 which was also released at a time of protest and upheaval. But that ad was generally acclaimed.
Pepsi responded to the reaction in a statement, saying “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey.”