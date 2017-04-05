Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

State Fair to feature 3 Doors Down, Peter Noone

The Associated Press

Posted 2:12am on Wednesday, Apr. 05, 2017

SYRACUSE, N.Y. The New York State Fair has announced some of its coming attractions, with performances by 3 Doors Down and Peter Noone.

A performance by rock band 3 Doors Down will close the first day of the fair's 13-day schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The Grammy-nominated Mississippi band rose to international fame with their first single, "Kryptonite," and hit six-time platinum success with their debut album "The Better Life" in 2000. This will be their third appearance at the Fair.

On Aug. 28, Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone returns to the Fair's Chevy Court for an eighth appearance. Noone's 1960s British Invasion pop classic hits included "I'm Into Something Good," "Can't You Hear My Heartbeat," and "There's a Kind of Hush."

The fair runs Aug. 23-Sept. 4.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me