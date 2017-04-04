Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nielsen's top programs for March 27-April 2

The Associated Press

Posted 4:17pm on Tuesday, Apr. 04, 2017

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 27-April 2. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NCAA Men's Basketball: Oregon vs. North Carolina, CBS, 18.83 million.

2. "NCAA Studio Show," CBS, 16.03 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 14.35 million.

4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.78 million.

5. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 11.31 million.

6. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 11.12 million.

7. "ACM Awards," CBS, 10.91 million.

8. "Bull," CBS, 10.9 million.

9. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.56 million.

10. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.22 million.

11. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.62 million.

12. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.5 million.

13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.17 million.

14. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 8.74 million.

15. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 8.65 million.

16. "Survivor," CBS, 8.26 million.

17. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.62 million.

18. "Mom," CBS, 7.03 million.

19. "Empire," Fox, 6.91 million.

20. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 6.9 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.



