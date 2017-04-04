Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Stephanie Seymour completes alcohol program; charges dropped

The Associated Press

Posted 2:17pm on Tuesday, Apr. 04, 2017

STAMFORD, Conn. Former supermodel Stephanie Seymour has had drunken driving and other charges erased from her record in Connecticut after she completed a yearlong program that included treatment for alcohol abuse.

The charges were dismissed Tuesday during a hearing in Stamford Superior Court. The 48-year-old former Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated model did not appear in court.

She said in a statement provided by her lawyer that she was grateful "this unfortunate event" had come to a close. She says, "I hope that people can learn from this."

Police say Seymour backed her limited edition Land Rover into a Mercedes Benz on a highway exit ramp in her hometown of Greenwich in January 2016. She also was charged with crashing into a utility pole and leaving the scene later that day.

