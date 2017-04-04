Television pilot 'Scalped' to begin filming in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. A television pilot adapted from the comic book series "Scapled" will be begin filming this month in Santa Fe and at Pojoaque and Laguna pueblos.
Produced by Horizon Scripted Television LLC, the story is based on the critically acclaimed series written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by R.M. Guera.
State Film Office director Nick Maniatis says it's an honor for New Mexico to have been chosen as the location where 'Scalped' creators will bring their project to life.
Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the project will employ about 120 New Mexico crew members, 15 principal actors from the state and some 350 extras.
Stars include Alex Meraz, Gil Birmingham, Zahn McClarnon, Irene Bedard, Lily Gladstone and Chaske Spencer.