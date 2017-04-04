Native American actors wanted in DFW casting call

Casting directors for a tribally produced feature film on the life of Chickasaw cattle rancher Montford T. Johnson will be holding an open casting call for Native American actors in the DFW area from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.
Chickasaw Nation Productions has been conducting casting calls in other regions since last month and the film is scheduled to go into production this summer.
Auditions will include a two-minute reading. Individuals should bring an 8x10 portrait and a resume. To participate as an extra, it is not necessary to audition at a casting call.
Attendees are instructed to arrive no later than 30 minutes before closing. The first 150 people will have an opportunity to read for casting staff.
Lone Star Park is located at 1000 Lone Star Parkway in Grand Prairie.
Johnson was a 19th-century Chickasaw who went from orphan to the owner of a vast ranching empire along the Chisholm Trail.
Follow The Chickasaw Rancher on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information and updates or log on to ChickasawRancher.com.