Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Coldplay vocalist visits sick fan in Manila hospital

The Associated Press

Posted 9:07am on Tuesday, Apr. 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines Coldplay's lead vocalist has visited a cancer-stricken fan hours before the group's packed concert at Manila's seaside Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds.

Chris Martin visited Ken Valiant Santiago in a hospital where the university student is battling cancer and spends much of the time listening to his favorite Coldplay songs. Concert organizer Rhiza Pascua tweeted a picture of the meeting.

Santiago' brother, Kheil, earlier posted an appeal on Facebook for help in relaying a request to the popular band to say hello or send a short message to his brother, who bought a ticket but could not make it to the concert.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me